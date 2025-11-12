The Faridabad Police found the missing red car search for which a search began on Wednesday (Nov 12) by the Delhi Police. The red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458 was found parked near Khandawali village. The vehicle is linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi.
Earlier, police had announced that they were looking for a red car, apart from the Hyundai i20 that was involved in the blast. The Delhi Police said that all the police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi and NCR have been alerted for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car. The police said that five Police teams are searching the vehicle.
Apart from Delhi, the counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted to watch for the car. They are looking for a car with the number: esp DL10CK0458. CCTV footage from October 29 shows that the white Hyundai i20, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, was first seen in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier that day. The vehicle was reportedly purchased the same day, and surveillance footage shows it with three occupants in the area.
The footage, captured around 4:20 pm, appears to show the car near a pollution control centre in Faridabad. Two of the three individuals are seen entering the car at different times, before it drives off with two people in the front seats and one in the back. Meanwhile, footage from the Badarpur toll plaza shows the car being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, driving the car and which exploded and killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20.