Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Red Fort blast: Police find missing car linked to prime suspect. Details inside

Red Fort blast: Police find missing car linked to prime suspect. Details inside

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 18:31 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 19:52 IST
Red Fort blast: Police find missing car linked to prime suspect. Details inside

Red For blast: Police find missing car Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Faridabad Police found the missing red car search for which a search began on Wednesday (Nov 12) by the Delhi Police. The red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458 was found parked near Khandawali village. The vehicle is linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi.

The Faridabad Police found the missing red car search for which a search began on Wednesday (Nov 12) by the Delhi Police. The red EcoSport DL10 CK 0458 was found parked near Khandawali village. The vehicle is linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi.

Earlier, police had announced that they were looking for a red car, apart from the Hyundai i20 that was involved in the blast. The Delhi Police said that all the police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi and NCR have been alerted for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car. The police said that five Police teams are searching the vehicle.

Apart from Delhi, the counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted to watch for the car. They are looking for a car with the number: esp DL10CK0458. CCTV footage from October 29 shows that the white Hyundai i20, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, was first seen in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier that day. The vehicle was reportedly purchased the same day, and surveillance footage shows it with three occupants in the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


The footage, captured around 4:20 pm, appears to show the car near a pollution control centre in Faridabad. Two of the three individuals are seen entering the car at different times, before it drives off with two people in the front seats and one in the back. Meanwhile, footage from the Badarpur toll plaza shows the car being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, driving the car and which exploded and killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics