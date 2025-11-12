Amid the investigation into the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi, Faridabad's Al-Falah University has come under massive scrutiny. Three doctors from the university were detained by the Delhi Police in connection with a "white-collar terror module" and the deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The university is under investigation after its members were alleged to act under the guidance of Pakistan-backed handlers.

The history of the university

The university was founded in 1997 as an engineering college. It gained university status in 2014 and has since grown into a multi-disciplinary institution. Its website claimed that it was founded under the Haryana Private Universities Act by the Haryana Legislative Assembly. In the early years of inception, the university used to be seen as an alternative to major top universities in India like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The majority of the students were minorities.

Who runs it?

The university is run by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which is headed by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. He is the chairman of the institution.

'No connection'

The university, on Wednesday (Nov 12), released a statement saying it has “no connection” with the arrested doctors, apart from working with them in their official capacities. Al-Falah University has been under intense scrutiny in the investigation of the Red Fort car blast, with several of its associated doctors arrested for alleged involvement in a "white-collar terror network." A day earlier, the official website of Al-Falah University was reportedly hacked. The hackers posted a warning message and said that those employed in the university should not engage in “anti-national activities.” In its message, the hackers also said that such institutions should not be allowed in India. The primary name from the hospital that is being tied to the Red Fort blast is of Dr Muzzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid. Several other doctors employed at Al-Falah University are reportedly under investigation.

"Our University has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions, and organizations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions," it said.