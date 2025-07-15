/Pune Porsche crash case: Juvenile Justice Board rejects police’s plea to try minor accused as adult

In a major development in the May 2024 Pune Porsche crash case, the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday (Jul 15) has rejected Pune Police’s plea to try the accused as an adult. The board ruled that the 17-year-old, who was driving the car that killed two people, would be tried as a minor under the Juvenile Justice Act. Last year, on May 19, a luxury car collided with a motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The teenager was apprehended at first but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

In the incident, two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, were killed. It is alleged that the minor was under the influence of alcohol while driving. Reportedly, he was served alcohol at a restaurant and bar despite being underage. The incident sparked widespread outrage among the public over leniency shown to the accused and the influence of political connections.

The teenager’s parents were also accused of bringing the doctors to swap his blood samples with those of his mother. Allegedly, they also replaced the blood samples at the government-run hospital in connivance with the doctors. The teen’s mother was later arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in a bid to save her son from legal consequences. Earlier in April, the Supreme Court granted her interim bail.

Following the accident, the Pune crime branch unit registered a case against the parents of the main accused and the doctors of Sassoon Hospital. They were booked for tampering with the evidence and manipulating the blood sample. The case against the main accused is ongoing before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Last year, on September 26, Pune Police submitted a supplementary report before the JJB, adding charges of evidence destruction against the juvenile. He had been earlier charged with Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder by the police.

