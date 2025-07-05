/'Her mental state is not good': Woman alleges rape by courier boy in Pune, police doubt claim

An IT professional in India's Pune claimed that a courier delivery boy allegedly raped her in her house. Now police has claimed that the alleged rapist was her friend and not a stranger. Police said on Friday (July 4) that the revelation has cast doubt on her version of the events. Moreover, police claimed that it was the woman who took a selfie with him and typed a threatening message in her phone, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. "They have known each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community," Kumar added.

Earlier, the 22-year-old claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in the Kondhwa area on Wednesday (June 2). She said she was alone, and the man forced himself on her. She claimed that she passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone.

Before leaving her residence, the accused had clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, the woman told police.

But police claimed that after his arrest, it was found that the accused was a highly professional, and the woman herself had taken the selfie.

No chemical spray had been used to make her unconscious (as suspected earlier), Kumar said.

"We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl's mental state is not good at present," the commissioner said.