/Pune marathon runner’s organs save four lives after fatal road crash

Mumbai: A Pune marathon runner’s final act of generosity has given four people a second chance at life after his family agreed to donate his organs following his death from injuries sustained in a road accident.

Uday Birmal, 37, was on his routine morning training run on July 19 when he was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw in Pune. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he underwent intensive treatment. Doctors later declared him brain dead after all medical interventions failed to reverse the damage.

In the midst of their grief, Birmal’s family consented to organ donation, allowing doctors to retrieve multiple organs for patients awaiting life-saving transplants.

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According to the hospital, Birmal’s heart was transported to a hospital in Mumbai through a specially coordinated green corridor created by Pune Police, ensuring the organ reached the recipient within the narrow transplant window. His liver and one kidney were transplanted at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, while the second kidney was allocated to another hospital in Pune under Maharashtra’s organ-sharing network.

Doctors involved in the transplants described the family’s decision as an extraordinary act of compassion, saying one deceased donor has the potential to save several lives through organ donation. They also acknowledged the coordinated efforts of transplant teams, emergency responders and traffic police, whose swift action helped ensure the organs reached recipients on time.

Birmal was known in Pune’s running community for his passion for long-distance running and regular participation in marathon events. His death has prompted tributes from fellow runners and members of the city’s fitness community, who remembered him as a dedicated athlete and an inspiration to many.

India continues to face a significant shortage of organ donors despite rising awareness about organ donation. According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), thousands of patients remain on transplant waiting lists every year, highlighting the critical role of deceased organ donation.