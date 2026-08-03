/Promoting sustainable waste: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates donation centre for old clothes

Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (Aug 3) inaugurated 'Arpan', a donation centre for old clothes at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and advancing a circular economy in the National Capital.

The 'Arpan' initiative seeks to encourage citizens to donate their old, wearable clothes for reuse, recycling and upcycling, thereby reducing textile waste, conserving valuable resources and fostering responsible consumption. By extending the life cycle of clothing, the initiative aims to minimise waste sent to landfills while promoting environmentally sustainable practices across Delhi.

Beyond its environmental impact, the initiative is also designed to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through the collection, sorting and processing of donated clothes. This will help create a community-driven model that combines environmental responsibility with social and economic empowerment.

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10 Arpan donation centres to be established

As part of the campaign, 10 'Arpan' donation centres will be established at Delhi Metro stations across the city, making it convenient for residents to contribute to the initiative. The strategic placement of these centres is expected to encourage greater public participation and strengthen Delhi's efforts towards sustainable waste management.