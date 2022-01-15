Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with startups, calls for innovating 'for India, from India'  

In an interaction with startups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for innovating 'for India and from India' to scale new milestones.

The interaction was held as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Modi interacted with over 150 startups via video conferencing under "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem" section of the event.

"Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe that startups are going to be the backbone of New India. Let us innovate for India, innovate from India," the PM said, while interacting with the youngsters from the domain of startups.

Modi said that India has more than 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns. He also shared the steps taken by the government to free entrepreneurs and innovation from bureaucratic silos.

The government has been focusing on three aspects to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem - "Freeing entrepreneurship, innovation from government and bureaucratic silos; setting up institutional mechanisms to promote innovation, and handholding of youth innovators," the Indian leader said.

"India's ranking on the Global Innovation Index is improving because of the programme on innovation started in the country. India was ranked 81 in 2015 and now it is at No. 46," the PM said.

(With inputs from agencies)