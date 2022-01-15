PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind laud Indian Army's contributions towards national safety

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 15, 2022, 11:31 AM(IST)

Narendra Modi Photograph:( Twitter )

PM Narendra Modi said that India is proud of the "stellar contribution" of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 15) hailed the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. Praising the courageous soldiers, he extended wishes to the veterans and their families for their contributions.  

Taking to his official Twitter, PM Modi mentioned the challenges faced by the Indian Army as he noted that the Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters. 

"The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety," PM Modi wrote. 

PM Modi further said that India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. He said, "Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security."

"Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service," Kovind added. 

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: "Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army."

Earlier in the day, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. 

Army Day in India is celebrated every year on January 15, to celebrate the day when Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949. 

