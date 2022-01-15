PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind laud Indian Army's contributions towards national safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 15) hailed the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. Praising the courageous soldiers, he extended wishes to the veterans and their families for their contributions.

Taking to his official Twitter, PM Modi mentioned the challenges faced by the Indian Army as he noted that the Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crises, including natural disasters.

"The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi further said that India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.

ALSO READ | Eye on China: Why India's BrahMos missile matters in Asia

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. He said, "Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security."

"Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service," Kovind added.

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022 ×

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: "Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army."

Greetings and best wishes to all Indian Army personnel and their families on the special occasion of Army Day.



Our Army has distinguished itself as a courageous and professional force, unwavering in their commitment to defend the country. The nation is proud of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2022 ×

Earlier in the day, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.

Army Day in India is celebrated every year on January 15, to celebrate the day when Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.

भारतीय सेना के बहादुर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों व उनके परिवारों को थल सेना दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



मातृभूमि की रक्षा में सदैव तत्पर वीर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य व सर्वोच्च बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ।



देश के प्रति आपकी निःस्वार्थ सेवा,समर्पण व प्रतिबद्धता हर भारतीय हेतु प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/p7cuRE0BuR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2022 ×

#IndianArmy is not just an institution but an emotion which makes you feel proud to be born in this amazing country.#ArmyDay#15Jan22#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/O6DGBubO8E — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 8, 2022 ×

Greetings on #ArmyDay!

The men & women of @adgpi are known for their unmatched bravery,devotion to duty & unwavering patriotism.The nation is indebted to them for their selfless service in protecting the country from multiple threats. Best wishes to the soldiers & their families. pic.twitter.com/52QtmvHUKl — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 15, 2022 ×

Warm tributes to the veterans, brave soldiers and their families on #ArmyDay. Salute to the indomitable spirit and selfless sacrifice of these bravehearts who put national interest ahead of everything to ensure sovereignty & integrity of our nation. pic.twitter.com/HpQV06Pw7R — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 15, 2022 ×

Together, let's celebrate #ArmyDay to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride and our smiles.

Greetings to all Army personnel and their families. My heartfelt tributes to brave martyrs who gave their lives for our motherland. #IndianArmy #IndianArmyDay2022 pic.twitter.com/lKyg8WZw7b — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 15, 2022 ×

On Army Day, I salute all our courageous and dedicated soldiers and their families for their brave and selfless services to the Nation. We are indeed proud of them.

Heartiest Army Day greetings — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 15, 2022 ×