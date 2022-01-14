Eye on China: Why India's BrahMos missile matters in Asia

DRDO recently tested the naval variant of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam.

India's premier missile

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently tested the naval variant of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from INS Visakhapatnam.

It is the Indian Navy’s newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer. India is now eyeing to become a big player with the export of the missile system to the Philippines.

Vietnam had also expressed its interest in buying India's premier missile amid tensions with China in the South China Sea.

(Photograph:AFP)