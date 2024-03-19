Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Bhutan to deepen bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day journey to Thimphu starting Thursday (March 21), following a recent visit by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, to India.

Individuals familiar with the matter have indicated that this trip will pave the way for the introduction of numerous fresh initiatives in energy, infrastructure, and cross-border trade, enhancing bilateral relations in the face of China's escalating involvement in the Himalayan nation.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold audiences with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Additionally, he will engage in discussions with Bhutan's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay.

The bond between India and Bhutan is characterised by a distinctive and enduring partnership grounded in mutual trust, comprehension, and goodwill. Our shared spiritual legacy and robust people-to-people connections imbue our exceptional relationship with depth and dynamism.

This visit presents an opportunity for both nations to exchange perspectives on bilateral and regional concerns and explore avenues to enhance and deepen our exemplary partnership for the betterment of our populations.

During Tobgay's visit, Modi expressed India's commitment to bolster support for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, which may include considering a request for an economic stimulus programme. Additionally, New Delhi's development assistance will be primarily directed towards infrastructure development and enhancing connectivity.

Tobgay chose India as his inaugural foreign destination following his assumption of office in January. In their discussions, both leaders acknowledged the robust bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan, underscoring their significance for regional stability, as outlined in a joint statement released on Saturday.

Furthermore, both parties affirmed their commitment to further fortify bilateral relations, with Modi affirming India's dedication to supporting Bhutan's aspirations for achieving high-income status, aligning with the vision of the Bhutanese monarch.

Tobgay extended gratitude to the Indian government for its contribution of ₹5,000 crore towards Bhutan's previous five-year plan, as mentioned in the joint statement.

India's development assistance will focus on enhancing infrastructure, including the development of road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, and supporting key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, skill development, and cultural preservation, as outlined in the joint statement.