LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay to become PM for second time: Official results

AFP
ThimphuUpdated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
main img

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tobgay, head of the liberal People's Democratic Party (PDP), who served as prime minister of the Himalayan kingdom from 2013 to 2018, won 30 of 47 seats in Tuesday's election.

Bhutanese voters have elected Tshering Tobgay to become prime minister for a second time after his party won nearly two-thirds of seats, the election commission said in results released Wednesday.

Tobgay, head of the liberal People's Democratic Party (PDP), who served as prime minister of the Himalayan kingdom from 2013 to 2018, won 30 of 47 seats in Tuesday's election, official figures showed.

RELATED

Terrorist Hafiz Saeed is serving 78-year prison sentence in Pakistan: UN

Amid India-Maldives row, President Muizzu seeks China's support to boost tourism

Former Bhutan PM wins elections overshadowed by economic strife