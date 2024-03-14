Bhutan’s PM Tshering Tobgay meets India’s Modi, discusses bilateral issues

Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 14) in New Delhi, during Tobgay's five-day visit to India.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on key bilateral matters, as highlighted by Modi on X.

With Bhutan being a nation with a population of fewer than 800,000 people, it maintains strong economic and trade ties with its southern neighbor India, which serves as its largest donor and economic partner.

Also read: Indian PM Modi likely to visit Bhutan later this month

This marks the inaugural foreign visit of the Bhutanese Prime Minister, who took office in January 2024.

“Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week,” PM Modi posted on X. Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting… pic.twitter.com/Ab7wXH2TVt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024 × Welcoming the Bhutanese PM, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that his visit underscores the strong friendship between the two nations.

"Warm welcome to India! PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assuming office in Jan 2024. Received by MoS @AshwiniKChoubeyat the airport. The visit of @PMBhutan is in keeping with the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan," Jaiswal expressed in a post on X.

The visit of the Bhutanese Prime Minister presents an opportunity for both sides to evaluate the progress in their distinctive partnership and to explore avenues for further strengthening the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Also read: Former Bhutan PM wins elections overshadowed by economic strife

Prime Minister Modi embarked on his inaugural foreign visit to Bhutan following his victory in the 2014 election. Subsequently, he conducted a State visit to Bhutan in August 2019, following his re-election for a second term.

In September 2022, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, visited India and held discussions with PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar.

In April 2023, India welcomed the visit of the King of Bhutan. During this visit, both nations issued a Joint Statement titled “A Framework for Expanded India-Bhutan Partnership.” This statement reaffirmed the robustness of the distinctive ties between the two countries and delineated specific domains to bolster the India-Bhutan partnership.