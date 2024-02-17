Indian PM Modi likely to visit Bhutan later this month

Plans are in motion for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan later this month, marking what is expected to be his final foreign trip of his current term. This visit, plans for which are still underway, holds significance against the backdrop of strengthening ties with the new government in Thimphu and ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Bhutan took place in August 2019, marking one of the early foreign engagements of his second term. The timing of this visit is noteworthy, coinciding with the recent assumption of office by the new Bhutanese government under Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who took charge last month. Additionally, Bhutan is set to celebrate the birthday of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on 21st February, adding a symbolic dimension to the visit.

India-Bhutan ties: Focus on regional connectivity, economic cooperation

The visit comes at a time when India and Bhutan are intensifying efforts to bolster connectivity and economic cooperation. Notably, during his national day address in December, Bhutan's King highlighted the groundbreaking railway project aimed at establishing the first-ever rail connection between Bhutan and India.

This ambitious initiative seeks to link Bhutan's Gelephu with Assam's Kokrajhar via a rail link, underscoring the deepening economic ties between the two neighboring nations. The project, discussed during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to Delhi in November, has seen significant progress with the completion of the Preliminary Engineering-cum-Traffic (PET) survey by Indian Railways, paving the way for its implementation. Bhutan is also planning to develop mega city in Gelephu to attract investment and create employment.

Efforts are underway to upgrade infrastructure on both sides of the border, with plans to enhance facilities at the Land Customs station in Dadgiri, Assam, and Gelephu in Bhutan, ensuring a seamless cross-border trade environment. Additionally, both countries are exploring the possibility of establishing a rail link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan, underscoring their commitment to regional connectivity and cooperation.

Financial connectivity has also been a focal point of bilateral cooperation, with the successful launch of the RuPay Card in Bhutan. The initiative, launched in two phases in 2019 and 2020, enables payments in both countries using RuPay cards issued by respective banks, facilitating smoother financial transactions and enhancing economic ties.