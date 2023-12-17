Bhutan's king highlights railway project with India in National Day speech

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck highlighted the groundbreaking railway project set to create the first-ever rail connection between Bhutan and India in his National Day address on Sunday (Dec 17).

This ambitious infrastructure initiative aims to connect Bhutan's Gelephu with Assam's Kokrajhar via rail link, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic and economic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

Mentioning the eastern Asian corridor—connecting Gelephu and Assam—he said, "Around 2 billion people in South Asia...It’s a period of awakening for the region, a period of growth, a period of immense opportunities.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for the railway project, connectivity and the support for the project

The remarks came during the King's address to the nation at Changlimithang Stadium on Bhutan's 116th National Day, celebrated on Sunday. This day holds significance as it commemorates the coronation of the first King of Bhutan, Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck, in 1907, which marks the unification of the country.

The railway project was discussed between King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monarch's visit to Delhi in early November.

The railway project, touted as the king's legacy initiative, is poised to reshape the regional landscape by fostering enhanced connectivity, trade, and economic cooperation. The project aims to increase employment in his country, as many young Bhutanese have been moving to countries like Australia. During his address, he emphasised on national skilling.

The Preliminary Engineering-cum-Traffic (PET) survey for the project, conducted by Indian Railways, has been completed, paving the way for the implementation of the rail link. The comprehensive nature of this collaboration extends beyond the railway project itself.

Plans are underway to upgrade the existing Land Customs station at Dadgiri in Assam to an Integrated Check Post, with support from the Government of India.

Simultaneously, efforts will be made to enhance facilities on the Bhutanese side at Gelephu, ensuring a seamless and efficient cross-border trade environment.

During the eight-day November visit, King Wangchuck also visited Assam, where he met with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of the state.

During the three-day visit to Assam, he also went to Kamakhya Temple and Kaziranga National Park with his family.