Invited to visit Bhutan next week: PM Modi

In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, India and Bhutan are gearing up for high-level visits that promise to deepen ties between the two neighbouring nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a visit to Bhutan next week, while Bhutan's new Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, is currently on India visit. In a social media post, after meeting Bhutan PM, PM Modi said, "I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week."

Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting… pic.twitter.com/Ab7wXH2TVt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024 ×

Tobgay took charge in January this year, which is the second time he became the prime minister of his country. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked one of the early foreign engagements of his second term, highlighting the importance India places on its relationship with Bhutan.