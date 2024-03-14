Invited to visit Bhutan next week: PM Modi
The visits hold immense significance as they come at a time when both countries are intensifying efforts to enhance connectivity, especially the first rail connection between the two countries.
In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, India and Bhutan are gearing up for high-level visits that promise to deepen ties between the two neighbouring nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a visit to Bhutan next week, while Bhutan's new Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, is currently on India visit. In a social media post, after meeting Bhutan PM, PM Modi said, "I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week."
Glad to meet my friend and PM of Bhutan @tsheringtobgay on his first overseas visit in this term. Had productive discussions encompassing various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan and @PMBhutan for inviting… pic.twitter.com/Ab7wXH2TVt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024
Tobgay took charge in January this year, which is the second time he became the prime minister of his country. Prime Minister Modi's last visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked one of the early foreign engagements of his second term, highlighting the importance India places on its relationship with Bhutan.
This ambitious initiative, discussed during Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to Delhi in November, aims to link Bhutan's Gelephu with Assam's Kokrajhar via a rail link. One of the key areas of focus during the upcoming visits is expected to be the power sector.
Efforts are also underway to upgrade infrastructure on both sides of the border, with plans to enhance facilities at the Land Customs stations in Dadgiri, Assam, and Gelephu in Bhutan. These initiatives aim to facilitate seamless cross-border trade and strengthen regional connectivity.
Financial connectivity has been another focal point of bilateral cooperation, exemplified by the successful launch of the RuPay Card in Bhutan. This initiative, launched in two phases in 2019 and 2020, enables payments in both countries using RuPay cards issued by respective banks, thereby facilitating smoother financial transactions and enhancing economic ties.
The special relationship between India and Bhutan extends to developmental cooperation, particularly in the hydropower sector. The handover of the 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project from the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority to the Bhutanese government in 2022 highlighted the shared commitment to sustainable energy development.