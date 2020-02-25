President Kovind hosts Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan for state banquet hosted by President Kovind on Tuesday evening.

Several dignities joined Trump at the banquet as Indian President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind hosted the event.

India is deeply committed to strategic partnership with the US, President Kovind told Donald Trump as the two met.

President Kovind took Trump to Durbar Hall where the visiting dignitary saw the Gautam Buddha statue belonging to the 5th century and portraits of various Indian leaders.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The US president also met Music composer AR Rahman and chef Vikas Khanna.

Also present at the banquet were PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Union ministers.