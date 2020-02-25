US working 'productively' with Pakistan to confront terrorists operating on its soil: Trump 

Responding to India's growing concern about terrorism emanating from Pakistan soil, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his country was working ''productively'' with Pakistan to confront terrorists operating on its soil.



''In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries' commitment to protecting our citizens from 'radical Islamic terrorism'. In this effort, the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil,'' Trump said.

India and the United States also held discussions on the importance of a secure 5G wireless network.

''We discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship,'' he said.

The US has been trying to dissuade countries against using Chinese telecom giant Huawei's equipments in their 5G network. The US also accused the Chinese company of spying for the Chinese government and said its equipments posed a security risk.

India and the US also signed a defence deal worth $ 3 billion on the occasion.

''We expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities,'' Trump said.

Both Trump and Modi also sounded optimistic about a trade deal between the two countries.

''Our commerce ministers have had positive talks on trade. Both of us have decided that our teams should give legal shape to these trade talks. We also agreed to open negotiations on a big trade deal,'' Modi said.

Modi further said that India and the US have resolved to step up efforts to make those who support terrorism, responsible.

''Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership,'' Modi said.