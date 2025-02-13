Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Harshil-Mukhwa area of Uttarkashi district on February 27 as part of his winter tour.

To prepare for his arrival, the state government and administration are working overtime to ensure everything is in place.

Uttarakhand CS conveys meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi convened a meeting with officials to review the arrangements for the visit, emphasising the timely and flawless execution of tasks.

She instructed all relevant departments to finalise the necessary preparations and confirm that all arrangements were thoroughly in place and error-free within the specified deadline.

CS Raturi said that this visit of the Prime Minister will provide an invaluable opportunity to promote winter tourism in the state. Hence, special attention should be paid to highlighting the possibilities and capabilities of winter tourism in the state in the programs to be organised during this period.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to complete all preparations on schedule, adhering to established protocols and security measures for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Harshil-Mukhwa.

Preparation for Darshan-Puja

The Chief Secretary directed that appropriate arrangements should be made for the proposed program of the public meeting in Harshil, including darshan-puja at Mukhwa temple by PM Modi, and effective arrangements should also be made for parking and transport system.

To showcase the beauty and richness of Uttarakhand, the Secretary of Tourism has been directed to organise two exhibitions in Harshil. The first exhibition will highlight the state's stunning winter tourist destinations, while the second will feature local products, providing a platform for artisans and makers to showcase their wares.

DM Meherban Singh Bisht presented preparation details

District Magistrate Uttarkashi Dr Meherban Singh Bisht said that all the necessary arrangements are being ensured in the district regarding the proposed program.

Preparations are underway for the Prime Minister's program in Harshil, with levelling work completed at the Horticulture Department premises. Additionally, the temple and village buildings in Mukhwa have been beautified, and a safe and convenient path has been constructed for temple access.

The roads of the Harshil-Mukhwa area are being repaired. The construction of the road up to Bagori helipad in Harshil is in its final stage and other nearby helipads are also being made ready.

Presenting the details of all other arrangements related to the program, the District Magistrate said that all the preparations are in the final stage.

(With inputs from agencies)