Indian security officials said that the Army gave a befitting response after Pakistani troops on Wednesday violated the ceasefire. The enemy troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, India-based news agency PTI reported.

India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, and ever since, ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare.

As per the report, the officials said that the enemy forces suffered "heavy casualties", however, the extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not known.

Indian Army has not confirmed or denied it.

IED blast in J&K's Akhnoor

The report of ceasefire violation came a day after two Indian Army personnel were killed in an IED explosion near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector.

The incident reportedly happened when the Army personnel were on patrolling duty along the LoC. They were hit by a powerful explosion around 3:50 pm (local time). Media reports mentioned that the IED appeared to have been planted by militants from across the border.

"Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway," the Army's White Knight Corps said in an X post.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," the post added.

