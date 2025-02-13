Indian National Congress (INC) responded to allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife has links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On Wednesday, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colebourn had ties with the ISI while she worked with the Climate and Knowledge Development Network (CDKN) in Islamabad. She had worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is a former advisor to the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

On X, Bhatia posted, "Very disturbing and serious facts have come to light that the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi and his wife have links with Pakistan and the ISI."

"I am saying this with some responsibility that Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn (sic), has links with Tauqir Sheikh (sic), who happens to be the advisor in the Pakistan Planning Commission," he added.

"This is a serious issue which poses a threat to the national security of the country therefore we wish to ask Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge that Gaurav Gogoi needs to come out and give clear details of Elizabeth's association with ISI and Pakistan...Why is Elizabeth Colburn working with Pakistani ISI agents," he asked.

Gogoi on Wednesday said that if his wife is accused of being an ISI agent, he could be labelled as an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), which is the foreign intelligence agency of India.

'If my wife is an ISI agent...'

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Gogoi said, "If my wife is an ISI agent of Pakistan, then I am a R&AW agent of India. I don't mind if a family against whom there are various cases and several allegations makes accusations against me."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief minister of India's northeastern state of Assam, also made a similar allegation but didn't take any names.

Sarma said on X, "Serious questions need to be answered regarding allegations of ISI links, leading young individuals to the Pakistan Embassy for brainwashing and radicalisation, and the refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years."

Gogoi said, "The Assam Chief Minister is making these allegations only to divert attention from the allegations against him."

"It is something laughable, the BJP has nothing to do. Someone's land-grabbing cases are unearthed one after another, defamation cases are being filed one after another. These are baseless allegations without any substance. This shows their weakness and the fact that they are fast losing ground," he said.

"Those who make such allegations must see their family is facing cases of land grabbing and engaged in the debate of setting up a resort. The Assam chief minister is tense that the new BJP president Dilip Saikia will become chief minister in another two or three months. The BJP leadership in New Delhi knows about the land cases of the Sarma family and he is worried about getting replaced. This is a ploy to save himself," he added.

