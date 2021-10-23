PM Modi meets Covid vaccine manufacturers after India administers 1 billion doses

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met seven Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers, including Serum Institute of India’s chief Adar Poonawalla.

This meeting took place a few days after India achieved a historic milestone of administering one billion COVID-19 vaccines to eligible population. The goal has been achieved in nearly nine months, which includes the time the country battled second wave and shortage of vaccine supply.

Also read | ‘Vocal for local’: PM Modi urges people to buy ‘Made in India’ products on Diwali

PM Modi met representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech.

His meeting with the representatives is understood to concentrate on ensuring adequate supply of vaccines in the country in the next few months.

As some European and western countries battle an incoming third wave, India is hoping to administer another billion Covid vaccines in the next three to four months. Dr NK Arora, the chief of Expert Group on Vaccine Administration has claimed that the government is aiming to vaccinate almost all of the eligible population by the end of this year.

WATCH |

"We finished 50 crores [500 million] on 7th August. In October, we had expected 100 crores because that was the supply side, we knew about it. Then in the coming three months, we have the arrangement for about 80-90 crore doses. In fact, by January we will have nearly 100 crore doses. We should be able to do it (another 100 crore) within the next three to four months," he said.

Given the recent achievement and the incoming festival season, the meeting of PM Modi with vaccine manufacturers might bring out positive and concrete plans to ensure more people get vaccinated in the upcoming days.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar also attended the meeting with PM Modi.