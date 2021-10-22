‘Vocal for local’: PM Modi urges people to buy ‘Made in India’ products on Diwali

A day after India scripted history by administering one billion COVID-19 doses in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it was a “beginning of a new chapter of a new India.”

In a televised address, Prime Minister Modi said that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

“There was a time when we would hear ‘Made in this nation’, ‘Made in that country’, but now all Indians understand the significance of ‘Made in India’,” Modi said.

“Urge all Indians to support Indian producers by purchasing ‘Made in India’ items and to advocate for ‘Vocal for Local’.”

Modi also called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

The Prime Minister said that India’s vaccination programme was “science-born, science-driven and science-based”.

“Yesterday, Oct 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of one billion, COVID-19 vaccine doses. This success is the success of India, success of every citizen,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for us that India’s vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," Modi said.

The country, he said, had only one mantra —that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination.

"That's why it was ensured that VIP culture was not allowed," he said.

He pointed towards apprehensions from several quarters that it would be very difficult to fight this epidemic in a democracy like India.

“It was also being said for India, for the people of India that how will so much restraint, how so much discipline work here? But for us, democracy means everyone`s cooperation,” he said

Modi said leaders from across the world congratulated India on crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, terming it a huge and extraordinary accomplishment.

“Today many people are comparing India’s vaccination programme with other countries of the world,” he said.

He further said that the speed with which India crossed the 100-crore mark is also being appreciated but we often forget that from where we have started this.

Meanwhile, more than 1.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far to the eligible beneficiaries, according to India’s health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)