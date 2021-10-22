One billion doses | India showed faith in science, innovations: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Photograph: Twitter
PM Modi address to nation Live Updates: This comes only one day after India made history by administering over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Oct 22, 2021, 10:44 AM
Today, we are witnessing record investments in Indian companies:Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Experts in India and outside are quite bullish about India's economy," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Today, not only are Indian firms receiving record investment, but new job possibilities are also being created for the youth."
Oct 22, 2021, 10:43 AM
PM Modi encourages Indians to maintain adhering to Covid standards
Even though the government has surpassed 1 billion vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on masks and Covid-19 procedures.
PM Modi also advised people who had yet to receive the vaccination to do so as soon as possible.
Oct 22, 2021, 10:20 AM
Support 'Made in India' products: PM Modi
"There was a time when we would hear'made in this nation,"made in that country,' but now all Indians understand the significance of 'Made in India,'" says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
I urge all Indians to support Indian producers by purchasing 'Made in India' items and to advocate for 'Vocal for Local.'"
Oct 22, 2021, 10:18 AM
"Some people were also concerned about the Covid-19's stringent restrictions." Many questioned how such stringent restrictions could be enforced in India. But, because we are a democracy, we have taken into account the requirements of everybody, according to the sabka saath, sabka vikaas concept."
Oct 22, 2021, 10:16 AM
PM Modi: We have put an end to VIP culture.
There was a lot of pressure from various interest groups to give them special treatment when it came to vaccination.
However, the government has guaranteed that, as with our other programmes, there is no VIP culture in the vaccine push.
Oct 22, 2021, 10:13 AM
PM Narendra Modi says the 1 billion vaccine dose achievement belongs to all 1.3 billion Indians. PM Modi congratulates all Indians for the major milestone achieved on Thursday. “This is not just a number, it is a beginning of a new chapter, a new India,”
Oct 22, 2021, 10:10 AM
“India has been importing vaccines from the global superpowers that have years of expertise in this field. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, many concerns were raised if India was capable enough to vaccinate its entire population. The achievement of administering 1 billion vaccine doses is an answer to all these concerns, that too free of cost.”
Oct 22, 2021, 10:08 AM
One billion vaccine doses beginning of a new chapter: PM Modi
Oct 22, 2021, 10:04 AM
#LIVE | Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi addresses the nation#VaccineCentury #IndiaFightsCorona #100CroreVaccination https://t.co/RS4EHWizCW— WION (@WIONews) October 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021, 09:55 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10 a.m.PM Modi's speech came only one day after India achieved the goal of administering over a billion Covid-19 vaccination doses.
