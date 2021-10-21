COVID-19 vaccination in India crosses 1 billion. What about its neighbours?

Today, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in India surpassed the one billion mark.

Already, India has administered more vaccine doses than any other country in the world apart from China.

India's status as a worldwide vaccine and biologics production powerhouse has grown because the government has been conducting a massive vaccination campaign for its massive eligible population.



India plans to vaccinate all eligible residents by the start of the year 2022, but experts believe the effort must step up speed to reach the objective.



Here is a statistical comparison of India's vaccination campaign to those of its neighbours:

Country Total Doses Per 100 people 70% Vaccinated (2 doses) India 1,00,11,36,000 72 269 days (Jul 17, 2022) Pakistan 100,399,945 44.58 258 days (Jul 6, 2022) Bangladesh 58,338,364 35.08 484 days (Feb 17, 2023)

(Data sources:Covidvax.live/continent/asia)



In Pakistan, amid all the myths and misinformation regarding the jabs, vaccine reluctance is a genuine problem.

Anti-vaxxers in the Islamic nation are also using forged vaccination certificates to avoid government regulations against unvaccinated people.

Countries and areas with the highest incomes vaccinate their citizens more than 20 times quicker than those with the lowest incomes.

Just 2.7% of people in low-income nations have gotten at least one dosage.

The most recent global vaccination rate is 26,193,513 doses per day on average.

It will take another 6 months to cover 75% of the population at the current rate.

Around the world, almost 6.66 billion doses have been delivered in 184 countries. 47.5% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent pace was around 26.2 million doses per day.

There have already been enough doses delivered to fully vaccinate 43.4 percent of the world's population, but the distribution has been uneven.

