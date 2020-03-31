People trolling Tabligh-e-Jamaat more dangerous than virus: Omar Abdullah

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday tweeted that people using hashtags like 'Tablighi virus' after the Tablighi Jammat organisation which hosted a congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin, was "more dangerous than any virus that nature could ever conjure".



“People tweeting stuff with hashtags like Tablighi virus are more dangerous than any virus nature could ever conjure up because their minds are sick while their bodies may very well be healthy,” he said.



“Now the #TablighiJamat will become a convenient excuse for some to vilify Muslims everywhere as if we created & spread #COVID around the world,” Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

"At first glance it would appear the #TablighiJamat were nothing if not irresponsible in the way they went about things but that’s not unique to them. The majority of Muslims in India have heeded government guidelines and advice the same as anyone else,” he added.

Many attendees from states across India have tested positive for coronavirus and some have succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, Home ministry is likely to blacklist at least 800 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand on tourist visas but attended a religious function in Delhi's Markaz building in Nizamuddin on Monday leading to the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.



Nizamuddin Markaz details by Delhi Government



1542 evacuated

1107 quarantined

441 symptomatic of Covid-19

24 positive cases

The Group of Ministers (GoM) also discussed the Nizamuddin Markaz issue on Tuesday in the meeting on coronavirus, and a detailed briefing was given to the ministers.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.

Delhi Police had cordoned off the Nizamuddin West in Delhi after several people who had gathered for religious congregation showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Today at 4 pm, addressing concerns over the congregation that was held in Delhi's Nizammudin area of which several attendees have tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said that "fault-finding" should be avoided.

"With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.