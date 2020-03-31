24 people present at Markaz building in Nizamuddin test positive for COVID-19

As the crisis over the spread of coronavirus deepened in the national capital after the congregation at Nizamuddin on Monday, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said that at least 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building.

The minister said 334 of them have been sent to hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center.

Satyendar Jain said at least 24 people who were present at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a team of south municipal corporation of Delhi has been called to sanitize the entire area with the medical team and administration present at the spot. Authorities had already cordoned off the area on Monday after suspected cases of coronavirus had emerged during the religious congregation.

Authorities have also deployed drones to monitor the area around Markaz building where people had gathered on Monday.

The Telangana government said on Tuesday that six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin died due to coronavirus.

"Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi," the state government said in a statement, "among those who attended were some persons from Telangana," it added.