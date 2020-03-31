Home ministry may blacklist at least 800 foreigners over coronavirus cases in Delhi's Nizamuddin

India's Home ministry is likely to blacklist at least 800 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand on tourist visas but attended a religious function in Delhi's Markaz building in Nizamuddin on Monday leading to the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

According to officials, those who enter the country on a tourist visa cannot attend religious functions. "Tourists" from Nepal, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Algeria, England, Singapore, Fiji were among those who attended the function at Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Home ministry officials found violation of visa rules by foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, government sources said.

According to the government's visa rules, those preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies are not allowed under the tourist visa rules.

Meanwhile, the director of health and family welfare in Andhra Pradesh said 17 new coronavirus cases were detected on Monday with most of them from people who had attended the religious meeting in Delhi or had contacts with those who attended the function.