After team India crushed Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match on Sunday (Feb 23) - IIT baba who gained recognition in Maha Kumbh 2025 - became a subject of troll due to his claim before the match that India "will not win". He had even said that even if Virat Kohli and team "try their best", they "won't win" in a what seems like a challenge.

As soon as India marked its victory in the match by scoring 244 runs against Pakistan's 241 - social media users started their sarcastic troll on Abhay Singh aka IIT baba.

'Tell Virat Kohli...'

It all started when the aerospace engineer-turned-sadhu appeared on a podcast earlier.

He confidently claimed that "Iss bar India nahi jeetegi. Virat Kohli aur sabko bol do ki jeet ke dikha dein. Maine bola nahi jeetegi India toh nahi jeetegi. (India will not win this time. Tell Virat Kohli and Company to try their best to win but they won't. If I say they won't win, they won't win).

But guess what IIT baba - they won!

New candidate for 'Panauti' post

As the clip of his claim circulated online, someone on the social media platform X said, "If IIT baba's prediction proved true then I will go to meet him."

Kya bol raha tha IITian baba pic.twitter.com/x7ts2rsaib — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

But after India's win - cricket fans started showering memes and harsh words for him with some even urging content creators to not invite him on their podcasts.

In the funniest gesture, Prafull Billore, the founder of MBA Chai Wala Group, resigned from his "Panuti" post (a title given to him by netizens for his "bad luck"). He said now IIT baba will take over the post.

"I have resigned recently from my job. It’s All yours now !! Ram ram, Jay Shri Ram," MBS Chai Wala wrote on X sharing a picture of IIT baba.

Some people seemed frustrated by IIT baba's constant desire to stay in limelight and told him to stay away from predictions.

IIT baba flipped

After receiving tons of backlash on the internet, IIT baba issued an apology for his prediction on X.

"I want to publicly apologize and ask each one of you all to celebrate it's party time... Mujhe man hi man pata tha ki india jetega (I knew in my heart that India will win)," he wrote adding a wink emoji.

I want to publicly apologize and ask each one of you all to celebrate,it's party time... Mujhe man hi man pata tha ki india jetega.😉#IITianBaba #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/QHozGNzfmF — Abhay Singh (IIT BOMBAY) (@Abhay245456) February 23, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)