Defending champions and tournament hosts Pakistan are on the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy following a six-wicket defeat to India. With back-to-back losses against New Zealand and India, Pakistan remains without a single point, relying entirely on other results to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive.

Advertisment

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a stricter approach, similar to how India revamped its system after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat.

"The PCB needs to enforce strict rules, ensuring players avoid distractions and focus on their game. They should give a one-year timeframe to selectors, the coach, and the captain—if results don’t come, they should step down. Friendship and camaraderie won’t win matches; a stronger approach is necessary," Kaneria was quoted saying to IANS.

"I hope PCB doesn't make the mistake that happened in Lahore when India's national anthem was mistakenly played (during the Australia vs England match)", Kaneriya added.

Advertisment

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar rips into Pakistan’s tactics after crushing loss to India

Kaneria also pointed out Pakistan’s lack of key players in critical roles. He emphasised the need for a fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya and quality left-arm spinners, citing Kuldeep Yadav’s deceptive googly to dismiss Salman Agha as an example of the impact a skilled spinner can have.

Regarding captaincy, he urged PCB to have a direct conversation with Mohammad Rizwan about his future role. "If Rizwan isn’t comfortable leading, and it affects his performance, it should be addressed. Fakhar Zaman could be a potential replacement. Additionally, the board must clearly define Babar Azam’s role in the team," Kaneria proposed.

Advertisment

Pakistan’s fate now depends on Bangladesh’s match against New Zealand. A Bangladesh victory would keep the group competitive for a few more days, but if New Zealand wins, they will secure a semifinal spot alongside India.

Kaneria also questioned fan engagement, suggesting Pakistan’s early exit could impact attendance. "If the home team is out, why would people pay to watch? Even before, stadiums weren’t full, and now fans will likely prefer to watch from home," he said.

As Pakistan prepares for their final group-stage match against Bangladesh, their campaign hangs by a thread, and the pressure on PCB to take decisive action continues to grow.