Nearly half of the group-stage matches in the Champions Trophy are already done with host Pakistan becoming the first team who are all but out of the tournament. After their loss against India on Feb 23 in Dubai, Pakistan are just mathematically alive in the tournament and depend on the result of other games in the group.

Here's the updated Champions Trophy Points Table

Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Team Name Matches Played Wins Loss Points Net Run-rate India 2 2 0 4 +0.647 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +1.20 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.408 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.087

After losing two consecutive matches, Pakistan are at the bottom of Group A points table. They now need Bangladesh and India to beat New Zealand as well as beat Bangladesh themselves to have a shot at making it to the semis of the tournament.

India, meanwhile, are all but through the semis after winning two of their two matches. They last play New Zealand on Mar 2.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are still in the race of semis. If they beat New Zealand and Pakistan, they have will have a bright chance of making it to the top four.

As for New Zealand, the Kiwis will be through to semis if they beat Bangladesh on Monday (Feb 24). A New Zealand win will also mean that India and Kiwis will end of as top two teams in the group, irrespective of other results.

Group B: Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa

Team Name Matches Played Wins Loss Points Net Run-rate South Africa 1 1 0 2 +2.140 Australia 1 1 0 2 +0.475 England 1 0 1 0 -0.475 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.140

South Africa beat Afghanistan by a mammoth 107 runs in the first match of Group B to earn two points and go on top of the table. The Proteas not only gained two points but also a net run-rate of +2.140 while Afghanistan are at -2.140 on the points table.

In the match between England Australia, the Kangaroos became victorious by five wickets, earning two points as well as a net run-rate of +0.475. England, on the other hand, received -0.475 net run rate despite posting highest 1st innings total in the Champions Trophy history.