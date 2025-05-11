In a press conference of the Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Sunday (May 11), DGMO Lieutenant Rajiv Ghai confirmed that the Pakistan Army has approximately lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 to 10. He said that India did not reveal the casualties on the Pakistani side as India's target was terror camps and not Army instalments. He added that it was only when Pakistan attacked the Indian Army installations, that India responded.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said, "The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between 7th and 10th May..."

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

Explosions and drone attacks were reported after an understanding was reached regarding the current situation between the DGMOs of both nations. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”. No outbreak of hostilities was reported after Misri issued the statement.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

