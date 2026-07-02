/Pakistan Army gave Kashmiris those guns and now they call us terrorists: PoK leader

As anti-government protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered their 24th day on Thursday (July 2) Sardar Aman Khan, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) spearheading the demonstrations alleged Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism. He said that Pakistan Army handed weapons to Kashmiris in the past and branded local activists as terrorists.

Khan made the statement before a gathering of over 80,000 people at Rawalakot Eidgah.

"They say they were terrorists. Look, it was the Pakistan Army that put guns into the hands of Kashmiris. Kashmiris had guns because the Pakistan Army gave them those guns. The entire Pakistan Army did it. And today, they have the audacity to call us terrorists?" said khan addressing the crowd.

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In his speech he highlighted a Jaish-e-Mohammed event held last year in February in which people with AK-47s and swords in their hands through the Rawalakot city.

He accused the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalakot of providing security to the rally.

"Deputy Commissioner Rawalkot, you used to organise rallies here with guns and swords. Do you remember? And you will call us terrorists. All these people (protesters) are heirs of this land," said Khan.

The JAAC also warned that if Islamabad did not accept and implement the movement's 38-point charter through negotiations then protesters will march towards Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK demanding that Pakistan completely vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Demonstrators, including families and students, have been demanding greater rights, economic relief and administrative reforms in PoK. Supporters living abroad have also organised protests outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in several countries.