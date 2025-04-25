A Pakistani journalist asked a question on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which was promptly dismissed by the US State Department. The US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned the question during a press briefing on Thursday (April 24) saying she will not continue with the "something of that manner".

"I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the Deputy Secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner," Bruce said during the briefing.

Previously, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said America stands with India against the terror attack. US also condemned the all forms of terrorism, Bruce said.

"As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the US stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice," she added.

The Pahalgam attack

As many as 26 innocent lives of India was taken on Tuesday (April 22) during a terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam.

After the heinous terrorist attack, India has taken numerous major actions against the neighbouring country Pakistan. After the terror attack, that took 26 innocent lives of India, Prime minister Narendra Modi declared in a speech that India will "identify, track, and punish" every terrorist and their backers.

