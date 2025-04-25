Pahalgam terror attack: Despite that shutdown of the Integrated Check Post at Attari on the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar after the Pahalgam attack, The Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district remained open for devotees. People are allowed to visit the the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Advertisment

“Pilgrims wishing to travel through the corridor to visit the gurdwara can do so. As of now, the corridor is open,” Sohail Qasim Mir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Batala, told news agency The Indian Express. He confirmerd furtehr that the Kartarpur Corridor was functional as before the Pahalgam attack.

On Wednesday (April 23), the external affairs minsitry announced major moves aginst Pakistan. The closure of the Attari check post and the return of Pakistan nationals visiting India on the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme werer part of the decisons.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: Key conspirator likely to be involved in 3 previous terrorist attacks

Advertisment

What is Kartarpur Corridor?

The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossoing between India and Pakistan. It works as a religious corridor connecting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, to the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab, India. Via this, the ndian pilgrims and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders visit the holy Sikh shrine in Kartarpur. The shrine is located 4.7 km from the India-Pakistan border.

What are the7 big decisions by India against Pakistan?

Advertisment

Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches

The Indian government on Wednesday also announced that it would expel Pakistan's three military attaches as a punitive measure against Pakistan. India also directed Islamabad to downsize the staff strength at its high commission in New Delhi from 55 to 30.

No Pakistani in India

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES). The Indian government also ordered all the Pakistani nationals, under it SVES visa, to leave India within 48 hours.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack LIVE: Pak Army starts firing at LoC, Rahul Gandhi's Pahalgam visit cancelled

Border closed

The Indian government further closed the the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. It is the only operational land border crossing between the two countries. After this, the foreign secretary said the Pakistani nationals who have crossed the border with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1.

Declaration of 'persona non grata'

The Indian government further declared the "the defence, military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi as persona non grata". Misri said these officials have a week to leave the Indian land. Further, India will withdraw its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian high commission in Islamabad.

Suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals

Also read: 'I was in no state to go': Aamir Khan cancels apperance at Andaz Apna Apna re-release after Pahalgam attack

On Thursday (April 24), India suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. The external affairs ministry said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. The ministry further said that medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid till April 29 only. The MEA said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of visas.

Retreat ceremony at Attari

The Border Security Force of India “scaled down” the retreat ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Thursday (April 24).

Also read: Mutton biryani, gas cylinders: Indian Army busts terrorist hideout in J&K's Kulgam

(With inputs from agencies)