One of the main terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack has been identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, a Pakistani national. He was active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last year and was likely involved in at least three terror attacks on the Indian security forces and non-locals.

Officials familiar with the matter claimed on Thursday (April 24) that Suleiman is likely to be hiding in the high reaches of the Pir Panjal range. Four other terrorists are also likely to be hiding with him, who were actively involved in the attack, majorly on tourists, on Tuesday (April 22).

The four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have been identified by the J&K police as Ali Bhai alias Talha (Pakistani), Asif Fauji (Pakistani), Adil Hussain Thoker (a resident of Anantnag) and Ahsan (a resident of Pulwama).

Based on the details given by witnesses and survivors of the attack, authorities have released sketches of these terrorists as well. There are suspicions that Musa must be working with other Pakistan-backed terrorist groups other than the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Officials familiar with the probe has told media that locals in the Valley are being questioned to get more information about the terrorists involved in the attack, especially Musa.

The police have detained more than 2,000 people, mostly former militants and overground workers (OGWs). “Many people after the initial investigation have been released. More than 2000 people were picked up by security agencies,” an officer from the local police said.

Moreover, a reward of ₹2 million has been announced by the government for the details of these terrorists.