The New York Times reportage on the Pahalgam terror attack has been in the line of fire as they callously, or so their style suggests, decided to call terrorists 'militants'.

US House Committee on Foreign Affairs called them out by correcting their headline. The department's official X handle tweeted, "Hey, New York Times, we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple. Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality."

The article also began with the very word. It read: 'Militants opened fire on a group of tourists in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least two dozen and injuring many more, according to government officials and local media reports.'

Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality. pic.twitter.com/7PefEKMtdq — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) April 23, 2025

The US government department's tweet garnered eyeballs, and many more joined in to school the publication on the need to call a terror attack for what it is.



Pahalgam terror attack

Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed 26 lives. The scenic location is popular among tourists for its lush green meadows and serenity. While enjoying their vacation, tourists suddenly heard rounds of gunshots and the armed men held many at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Condemning the incident, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said, "This is Pulwama 2 moment of India. This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel."

On Thursday (Apr 24), PM Modi said, "Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and those backing them. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."