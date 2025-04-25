A day after Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists into the Kashmir valley's Kulgam. The Indian Army and J&K Police have been successful in thwarting multiple such breaches.

In a recent development, a hideout used by the terrorists has been busted in Kulgam's Tangmarg area, where the forces and terrorists exchanged fire on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. An encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, an official was quoted in news agency PTI.

The encounter took place a day after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow claimed at least 26 lives. The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



On Thursday (Apr 24), the prime minister condemned the attacked stating 'terrorism will not go unpunished'.



"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and those backing them. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," the prime minister assured



"Whoever orchestrated this dastardly attack, those terrorists and the masterminds, will be punished way beyond their imagination," he added.