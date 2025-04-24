Pahalgam terror attack - what is Kalma? A disturbing aspect was reported by some survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (Apr 22). The group of terrorists allegedly asked some of the victims to recite 'Kalma', to check if they were Muslims, singled out those who could not, and shot them dead. At the end of the ordeal, at least 27 people, mostly innocent tourists visiting the hill station, lay dead. According to reports, most of them were Hindus.



One of the survivors said he and family escaped as he was able to recite Kalma, which he knew because he lived in a Muslim neighbourhood as a child, though he was a Hindu.

If the reports are true, it means one thing: The terrorists misused one of the most sacred aspects of Islamic practice in the South Asian subcontinent to single out Hindus in the terror attack that shocked the world.





But what are Kalmas?

The Kalmas, which number six in total, are phrases recited by Muslims to reinforce their faith. Mostly used in South Asia, these are also known as the Six Traditions.

The Kalmas have their origin in the Quran and Hadiths and are taught in madrasas, Islamic religious schools, in South Asia.

The Kalmas are used in madrasas in South Asia to make children memorise key Islamic principles.

The Kalmas highlight fundamental beliefs in Islam

The phrases used in the Kalmas are central to a Muslim's faith. The second Kalma, Kalma-e-Shahadat, is particularly significant as it is recited to declare one's conversion to Islam.

Each Kalma has specific benefits, such as gaining forgiveness and ensuring protection from external attacks on one's faith.

The six Kalmas: A summary

The key tenets of the six Kalmas are as follows:

Kalma Tayyab also known as Kalimat aṭ-Ṭayyibah or Word of Purity: This phrase is about the Oneness of Allah, which is the core belief in Islam.

Kalma Shahadat, aka Kalimat ash-Shahādah or Word of Testimony: This phrase confirms belief in Allah's Oneness and that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is His final messenger.

Kalma Tamjeed aka Kalimat at-Tamjīd or Word of Majesty: This Kalma glorifies Allah's majesty.

Kalma Tauheed aka Kalimat at-Tawḥīd or Word of Oneness: This holy phrase reinforces the belief in the Oneness of Allah

Kalma Astaghfaar, aka Kalimat 'Istighfār or Word of Penitence: This seeks forgiveness from Allah for sins.

Kalma Radd-e-Kufr aka Kalimat Radd al-Kufr or Word of Rejection of Disbelief: This kalma rejects disbelief and submits oneself fully to Allah.

What is the origin of six Kalmas?

According to Islamic historians, these six Kalmas are not collectively mentioned in any single text of the faith, but selected verses from the Quran and Hadith. The first two Kalmas encompass declarations of faith, the third and fourth are praises of Allah, while the fifth and sixth are pleas for mercy and forgiveness from Allah for sins.

It is believed that reciting the Kalmas regularly strengthens a Muslim's faith, encourages spiritual growth, and promotes inner peace and contentment.

These recitations are performed after daily prayers by believers.



These are beautifully written and musical, but in Pahalgam, the verse must have sounded totally different, if at all recited.



