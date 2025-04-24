Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed dastardly attacks on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed at least 26 lives. In a miraculous twist, Assam's professor Debasish Bhattacharya saved himself and his family from being killed by reciting the Kalma, a declaration of belief in Allah.

Bhattacharya and family reached the location known for its scenic beauty, and in minutes, he heard gunshots. In the chaos, the family was asked to kneel even before they could gather and understand what was happening.

The vigilant professor heard people reciting the Kalma and so he began reciting.

"So I also followed them. A terrorist walked up to us and shot the man next to me. Then he looked at me and asked what I was doing. I just recited the Kalma louder and did not reply to his question. I don't know what happened, he just turned around and left," Bhattacharya told news agency PTI.

Bhattacharya was raised in a Muslim neighbourhood, and so reciting the Kalma wasn't a herculean task for him. And it was these verses that saved his family. Soon after, they ran into the forest and sought help from locals to get to a safe location.

The Assam Chief Minister's office tweeted, "The CM Office Assam has spoken to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and has taken a full brief of the incident which they have faced yesterday."

It added, "The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority and the government of Assam is in touch with the Government of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest."