As political formations and strategies for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections continue to take shape, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday announced the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'.

Owaisi named Azad as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate and asserted that the front would stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the state for a third time.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow alongside Azad, Owaisi said the alliance would focus on bringing social change and addressing issues concerning marginalised communities, unemployment and farmers.

"We have decided to form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time," Owaisi said.

He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh had been left struggling with unemployment, while farmers were facing several challenges. He added that the alliance's fight would centre on these issues.

Chandrashekhar Azad named CM candidate

"Our party is fully committed to ensuring the success of this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' (Social Change Front). I am delighted to announce that our brother, Chandrashekhar Azad, will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for this front in Uttar Pradesh. Together, we will strive to make this alliance a success—a success that will ultimately belong to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

He added that the alliance's vision of change could take shape once Chandrashekhar Azad became the chief minister.

"The change we envision will truly take shape once Chandrashekhar Azad becomes the Chief Minister, enabling us to fully realise our goals. That is what I wanted to share with you," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief also announced that a grand public meeting would be held on the 26th and appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend it.

Chandrashekhar Azad said the alliance was not merely a 'Third Front' but a political platform aimed at bringing social change and representing marginalised, deprived and oppressed sections of society.

"This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. It is strong, and it will grow even stronger. As more people from the marginalised, deprived, oppressed, exploited and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless and exploited," he said.



Although both AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party have had limited electoral success in Uttar Pradesh, their leaders have influence among key sections of voters. Asaduddin Owaisi enjoys support among sections of the Muslim community, which accounts for around 20 per cent of the state's electorate. Similarly, Chandrashekhar Azad has a following among Dalits, who make up around 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population.

The alliance could pose a challenge to the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, which draws a significant share of its support from Muslim voters. The party has traditionally relied on its Muslim-Yadav support base to strengthen its electoral position in the state.

Dalit voters, meanwhile, have traditionally been a key support base of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, though a significant section has shifted towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the years.