/Over 650 sadhus, participants join peace and unity rally at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

More than 650 sadhus and participants from different parts of the country gathered at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk for a peace and unity rally on Monday, raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and calling for peace, harmony and national unity.

The rally, organised by Acharya Jitendra Priya Das, was held as part of events marking the launch of historian Dr Rizwan Qadri’s book, Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History. A separate programme to launch the book was held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

The organisers said the rally was intended to convey a message that Kashmir is peaceful and welcoming, and to encourage people from different parts of the country to visit the Valley.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''We would say that Kashmir is truly a paradise, and everyone should come here and experience its beauty for themselves. That is why we came here with such enthusiasm, and we hope to return again and again. We have visited this beautiful place, and after seeing our experience, we believe many more people from around the world will also come here, '' said Acharya Jitendra Priya Das.

The National Anthem was played at the historic Ghanta Ghar during the gathering, as participants assembled at Lal Chowk.

According to participants, the rally was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lal Chowk in 1992, which they said provided the motivation for organising the event.

The initiative, organisers said, will continue for the next 10 days across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, with programmes aimed at promoting peace, unity and harmony.

The launch of Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History in Kashmir was described by the organisers as an effort to highlight the book’s themes of peace and harmony and present Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s perspective on Kashmir.