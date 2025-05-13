After India’s Operation Sindoor struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK on May 7, Pakistan responded by launching 300–400 Turkish-made Songar drones on May 8–9. However, India’s strong air defence network stopped the threat quickly and effectively, proving our readiness and technological edge.

What is the Songar Drone?

The Asisguard Songar is a Turkish combat drone, introduced in 2020. Lightweight, small, and deadly, it’s designed for fast attacks in rough terrain.

Key Features:

Weight: Up to 45 kg

Range: 3–10 km

Flying Height: Up to 2,800 m



Weapons:

5.56 mm machine gun (200 bullets)

40 mm grenade launchers

81 mm mortar bombs (35 m blast radius)

Laser-guided missiles (up to 500 m)

Features:

Day/night vision, GPS navigation

Can fly alone or in groups (swarm)

Automatic return on signal loss or low battery

The Songar is also dustproof and can be mounted on 4x4 military vehicles, making it ideal for border warfare. In 2024, it got an upgrade with a six-barrel grenade launcher, making it more dangerous.

India’s Defence: Strong and Layered

India stopped the drone attack using a mix of old and new systems:



Shilka Guns: Fire 4,000 rounds per minute to shoot down low-flying drones.

L-70 Guns: Older, but upgraded 40 mm guns that target small aerial threats up to 3.5 km.

Akash Missiles: Indian-made, 45 km range, can track 64 targets and hit 4 at once.

MR-SAM (Barak-8): Indo-Israeli missile with 100 km range, hits 12 targets while tracking 100.

S-400 System: Russian long-range system, detects 300 threats, hits 36 at a time with missiles flying up to 400 km.

India also used non-kinetic tools like radio jammers, anti-drone nets, and the SAMAR air defence system. Over 50 drones were brought down, especially near Jammu, Pathankot, and Rajasthan.

What does this Mean?

Pakistan’s Dependence on Turkey: The attack proves Pakistan is leaning heavily on Turkish military tech.

India’s Indigenous Power: Systems like Akash and SAMAR show India can defend itself without foreign help.

Fast Response: Indian forces reacted within minutes, protecting key cities and military zones.

India didn’t just defend — it struck back. Indian armed drones destroyed four Pakistani air defence sites and a radar system, making it clear: India won’t hold back.

What lies ahead?

This drone attack is a reminder that future wars will be fought with machines. While Songar drones are powerful, India’s mix of guns, missiles, and sensors makes it ready. Still, as Turkey upgrades its drones, India must keep improving its air defences.

This was a test — and India passed with flying colours.



