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One terrorist killed in encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 24:08 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 24:08 IST
One terrorist killed in encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam

The body of the slain terrorist has been recovered from the site of the operation in Budgam district. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Security forces received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched. Terrorists opened fire on the security forces, triggering an exchange of fire and leading to an encounter.

Srinagar:Security forces on Tuesday neutralised one terrorist during an ongoing encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The body of the slain terrorist has been recovered from the site of the operation, while the search operation remains underway.

According to officials, security forces received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched.

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During the search, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, triggering an exchange of fire and leading to an encounter.

So far, one terrorist has been killed in the operation. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any other terrorists who may be present from escaping.

The operation is being jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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