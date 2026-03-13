/One terrorist killed in encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam

Srinagar:Security forces on Tuesday neutralised one terrorist during an ongoing encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The body of the slain terrorist has been recovered from the site of the operation, while the search operation remains underway.

According to officials, security forces received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the search, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, triggering an exchange of fire and leading to an encounter.

So far, one terrorist has been killed in the operation. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any other terrorists who may be present from escaping.

The operation is being jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.