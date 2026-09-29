/'Don't mess with us': Netanyahu warns of possible attack ahead of Israel polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Sept. 29) warned that Israel's enemies could attempt an attack ahead of the country's elections scheduled for October 27.

Speaking during a visit to the Tel Nof air base, Netanyahu said Israel had received indications of a possible attack but did not identify who could be behind it.

"We have indications that ahead of the elections our enemies will try to attack us. So... I am sending you a message: Don't mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, anytime," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

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Netanyahu also warned that Israel would respond to any attack and could target those responsible beyond the country's borders.

Opposition seeks security briefing

Netanyahu's remarks prompted concern from opposition leader Yair Lapid, who contacted the prime minister's office and asked for an "urgent security update".

"I am seeking to understand whether the threats are real, and if so, how the Prime Minister is preparing this time to ensure that the elections will take place without disruptions," Lapid wrote on X.

Netanyahu's office later said the prime minister had "instructed his military secretary to update the opposition leader today on the latest developments".

The warning came shortly before Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to target Hamas leaders based outside the Gaza Strip.

Katz threatens Hamas leaders abroad

Katz issued his warning after the Israeli military said it had killed a Hamas commander in northern Gaza overnight.

"Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs. None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should die peacefully in their beds," Katz said, referring to the 2023 attack that triggered the war in Gaza.

"Once, they were spared because of a mishap -- but the next time will come, and they too will be sent to the depths of hell," he added.

His remarks appeared to refer to an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering of senior Hamas leaders in Qatar in September 2025.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu and Katz have issued repeated warnings to Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Authority, threatening retaliation if Israel comes under attack.

Israelis are due to vote on October 27, with Netanyahu facing a tight race for another term.