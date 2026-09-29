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Four CISF personnel reportedly killed in fratricide incident in J&K's Kathua

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 20:38 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 21:05 IST
Four CISF personnel reportedly killed in fratricide incident in J&K's Kathua

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

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 According to initial information, the incident involved CISF personnel and is believed to have occurred following a shooting within the force. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

A major incident of fratricide has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, with at least four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant and a Sub-Inspector, being killed in a suspected case of fratricidal firing inside a CISF camp in Kathua district.

The firing occurred between personnel at the Sewa Power Project CISF camp in the Mashka area of Basoli in Kathua district.

According to the initial information available, the firing involved CISF personnel, although the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

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The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed, and Constable Sandeep Kumar. According to initial information, the incident involved CISF personnel and is believed to have occurred following a shooting within the force. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

An investigation has been launched to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the shooting. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the probe.

Further details about the circumstances of the shooting are awaited. Officials have not yet provided a detailed account of the incident.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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