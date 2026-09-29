/Four CISF personnel reportedly killed in fratricide incident in J&K's Kathua

A major incident of fratricide has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, with at least four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant and a Sub-Inspector, being killed in a suspected case of fratricidal firing inside a CISF camp in Kathua district.

The firing occurred between personnel at the Sewa Power Project CISF camp in the Mashka area of Basoli in Kathua district.

According to the initial information available, the firing involved CISF personnel, although the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

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The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed, and Constable Sandeep Kumar. According to initial information, the incident involved CISF personnel and is believed to have occurred following a shooting within the force. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

An investigation has been launched to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the shooting. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the probe.