/Baloch rebel women's unit KAAD claims first armed operation, says killed 9 Pakistani soldiers

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has released video of the first armed operation carried out by its newly formed women's unit, the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD). The footage shows its fighters launching attacks on a Pakistani military convoy in Turbat, reportedly claiming that nine security personnel were killed in the operation.



The footage shows first-person visuals of the mission in Turbat, in which KAAD fighters armed with rifles opened fire on a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy travelling along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Balochistan on September 22.

A woman commander is shown briefing the mission in the video, after which the fighters struck from a distance of just a few steps, which the group presented as evidence of their training. BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said in a statement that several Pakistani military vehicles were badly damaged in the attack. He added that the group's Qurban unit backed the women's unit during the operation, fought off Pakistani forces attempting to encircle them, and covered their retreat.

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