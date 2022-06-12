One Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

One terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed by security forces in an encounter in Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar. Security forces called it a chance encounter between terrorist and small team of Jammu Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that the LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9-year-old girl.

“LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces killed three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in an overnight anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir’s Pulwama District including the killer of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad.

“In the ensuing encounter, three local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas Pulwama.” said Vijay Kumar.

Kashmir valley has witnessed 61 encounters so far in the year 2022, and in these operations 100 terrorists including 28 Pakistani terrorists were killed. Security forces also arrested 47 active terrorists and 185 terror associates. This year 17 civilians and 16 security personals too have been killed in terror related incidents.

