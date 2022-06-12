China and India working on peace along LAC, says Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe said on Sunday that China and India have taken part in 15 rounds of talks at the commander level till now and assured that both countries are working towards establishing peace along the Line of Actual Control. During his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Fenghe said that it is in the mutual interest of both India and China to maintain peace in the region and that is why both parties are trying extremely hard to reach an agreement. When asked about the conflict around the LAC, he said - “We have had 15 rounds of talks at commander level with the Indians and we are working together for peace in this area”.

However, Fenghe claimed that China has found Indian-owned weapons on their side and said that India has also sent people beyond the border.

“But on frictions along the border areas, the merits of the issue are clear. I personally experienced the start and end of the frictions as Defence minister. We have found a lot of weapons owned by the Indian side. They have also sent people to the Chinese side of the territory,” Fenghe said.

Fenghe was also quite critical of the United States and said that they are trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Indo-Pacific region in order to turn nations against China.

“Building a high wall around one’s world and parallel systems will only cause more disruption,” he said about the impact that COVID-19 pandemic had on supply chains and the global economy.

Instead, he called for the US to “strengthen solidarity and oppose confrontation and division”.

