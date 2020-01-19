Not against rights of Kashmiris to have internet access: NITI Aayog's VK Saraswat clarifies after sparking controversy

After facing backlash over his comments on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat issued an apology on Sunday and said that his remark had been misquoted.

"I have been quoted out of context. If this misquotation has hurt the feelings of the people of Kashmir, I apologise," he said today.

Saraswat on Saturday had said that snapping of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir does not make any difference. "What do you watch on the internet there? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing," he had said.

Saraswat's was slammed on social media with many asking for an apology.

NITI Aayog's VK Saraswat: I have been quoted out of context. If this misquotation has hurt the feelings of the people of Kashmir, I apologise and would not like them to carry this impression that I am against the rights of the Kashmiris to have internet access. https://t.co/8bwfkBGk6i pic.twitter.com/jwvHaDPVg1 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020 ×

Also read: Supreme Court orders review on all restrictive orders in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation

"...They (politicians) use social media to fuel protests. What difference does it make if there’s no internet in Kashmir? What do you watch on the internet there? What e-tailing is happening? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing," he had said.

Saraswat today clarified that he does not want anyone to think that he is against the rights of the people of Kashmir to have access to the internet.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Saturday said that voice and SMS services on all local prepaid SIM cards shall be restored across Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.

"2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing white-listed websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu and Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division. Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama," Kansal told media today during a press conference.

Telecom services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir last year in August after the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier this week, restrictions on the internet services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lifted in five districts.

Access to the internet was said to be granted to institutions catering to duties and websites of the government such as the banking firms.

The move came after the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directed the administration to review within a week all telecom restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.