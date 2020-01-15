Broadband and mobile Internet services partially restored in Jammu & Kashmir

The restrictions on the internet services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir will be lifted in five districts of the Union Territory after 6 months.

The process will take place in phases and will begin today.

Access to the internet will be granted to institutions catering to duties and websites of the government such as the banking firms.

This decision came after the Supreme Court's verdict to review all restrictive orders after a petition was filed last week.

However, the summer capital of the valley Srinagar will be granted internet access.

''Suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be called the arbitrary exercise of power'', the apex court's verdict had stated.

The situation will be reviewed by the lieutenant-governor Girish Murmu after a week and he will take a call accordingly.

After the abrogation of article 370, which removed the special status of the state, one of the world's longest internet lockdowns were imposed in the state.

The massive outcry by protestors back in August 2019 had prompted the suspension of the internet in the valley.